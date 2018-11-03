UFC 230 Loses Fight At Last Minute

Roughly an hour-and-a-half before the preliminary card is set to start, tonight’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, is down a fight. It’s obviously an unfortunate set of circumstances that UFC 230 loses a fight due to the string of injuries already affecting it.

Sources have confirmed that the catchweight bout between Brian Kelleher and Montel Jackson has been called off.

Kelleher missed weight by one pound yesterday, forcing the bantamweight bout to become a catchweight bout as a result. This is reportedly unrelated. Kelleher reportedly contracted food poisoning according to Ariel Helwani:

Saturday night's Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson UFC 230 fight has been canceled, multiple sources told ESPN. Kelleher is sick, sources say. He missed weight yesterday by a pound, but this is unrelated. It is believed he is suffering from food poisoning. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 3, 2018

The report is brutal news for Kelleher and for MMA fans on the East Coast overall.

UFC 230 has already seen far too many injuries and weight-cutting related trouble. Dustin Poirier was forced off and then Nate Diaz as a result. Luke Rockhold pulled out of his co-main event bout with Chris Weidman. It’s just as devastating for Kelleher, who is from nearby Long Island. He’s always wanted to fight at Madison Square Garden.

UFC 230 will move forward with seven preliminary-card bouts and five on the main card.