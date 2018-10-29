UFC 230 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC is gearing up for their next PPV event as the UFC 230 show is just less than a week from taking place and the hype is on.

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis in a UFC heavyweight title fight will headline this show. Meanwhile, Ronaldo Souza vs. Chris Weidman in a middleweight bout will co-headline the show.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Jared Cannonier vs. David Branch in a middleweight bout, Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman in a middleweight bout, and Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya in a middleweight bout.

Watch UFC 230 Countdown

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 230 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: