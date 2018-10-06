UFC 229 Preliminary Card Live Results

UFC 229 preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, October 6, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC 229. Headlining the card are Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga in a lightweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1 in what should be an interesting fight.

Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner is next in a welterweight bout.

Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger is next in a women’s bantamweight bout.

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick in a lightweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts.

Lina Länsberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a women’s bantamweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, they trade decent punches early before Lansberg lands double underhooks. Kunitskaya lands a takedown and is on top. Kunitskaya goes with the old-school can opener and cranks hard, but doesn’t get it. Moments later, Kunitskaya scores a takedown again and lands in side control. In round 2, Kunitskaya is very aggressive with her punches and kicks as she bullies Lansberg across the cage and into the fence. Kunitskaya lands several knees to the body. They split and return to the middle of the cage, but Kunitskaya remains in control. In round 3, Kunitskaya is dominating Lansberg against the cage, bullying her around with knees and positional control. Kunitskaya lands a few punches and kicks late before scoring a takedown. Kunitskaya got the decision win.

Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz is next in a lightweight bout. In round 1, a right hook to the head badly rocks Maynard, who stumbles back into the cage. Lentz closes the gap, presses Maynard into the cage and begins landing some punches to the head. Maynard is in serious trouble. A knee to the body and a left to the head. Maynard stumbles again but finds the strength to punch back. entz locks up a guillotine. It was tight briefly but Maynard escapes. In round 2, they fight resumes after a brief pause and they trade punches. Maynard rocks Lentz with a left to the head. Lentz drops Maynard with a head kick and follows it up with punches until the referee stops it.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin in a welterweight bout. In round 1, after a pause for a low blow, they return back to kickboxing. Finally, Martin gets inside and ties LaFlare up. Martin lands a hard left hook to the liver LaFlare is hurt. He recovers after a few moments. After taking a kick to the ribs, LaFlare shoots in and presses Martin into the cage. In round 2, Martin lands a nasty right to the face and drops LaFlare. LaFlare is in trouble as he’s been punched in the head. Martin doesn’t put LaFlare away, but he’s heavy on top in half guard. LaFlare is cut on the head but he’s recovered from the punches. Martin takes LaFlare’s back. Martin slinks his arms through and locks up a D’Arce. LaFlare is fighting it off. In round 3, Martin crushes LaFalre with a huge right head and ends the fight. Martin pounces with some follow-up punches to end the fight.

Early Prelims (Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

