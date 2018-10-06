UFC 229 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. October 6, 2018) Conor McGregor makes his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon.
“The Notorious” will headline UFC 229 live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor challenges UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The fight is being deemed the biggest in the history of the UFC. Given the personal issues between the two, it certainly feels that way.
Aside from McGregor vs. Khabib, UFC 229 features some other great match-ups. Top-ranked 155 pounders Tony Ferguson and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis will meet in the co-main event. A light heavyweight collision between Ovince Saint Preux and Dominick Reyes is also on deck.
Not to mention “The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis looking for a much better performance than his last outing, against Alexander Volkov. And of course, top women’s strawweights Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig will go to war. There is plenty for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to be excited about with this card.
Check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here:
Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):
- Lightweight: (C) Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor
- Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis
- Light heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov
- Women’s strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig
Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):
- Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner
- Women’s bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger
- Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET):
- Women’s bantamweight: Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz
- Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin