UFC 229: Conor vs. Khabib May Have Heavyweight Co-Main Event

UFC 229: Conor vs. Khabib is already expected to set MMA PPV records, but it appears a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov may serve as the co-main event of the evening.

ESPN.com first reported the possible heavyweight scrap and MMAjunkie later confirmed.

Lewis (20-5) is the #2 ranked heavyweight in the world. The only man ranked higher than him is the recently dethroned Stipe Miocic. The Houston native is riding a two-fight win streak. With an impressive win over Volkov Lewis could find himself as the next man up for Daniel Cormier’s heavyweight belt.

Volkov (30-6) has been on a terror since entering the UFC. He is on an impressive six-fight win streak with the last four coming inside the octagon. He most recently picked apart Fabricio Werdum en route to a fourth-round TKO stoppage over the former champion. A win over Lewis would all but assures the Russian a crack at the heavyweight title.

UFC 229 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 6, 2018.

Here is the card so far with the rumored Lewis vs. Volkov fight:

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Lina Länsberg

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor