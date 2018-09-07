UFC 228 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Set

UFC 228 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET.

Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till in a welterweight title fight will headline this show. Nicco Montaño vs. Valentina Shevchenko in a women’s flyweight title fight will serve as the co-main event. It’s been reported that Montano was transported to a local hospital prior to the weigh-ins and the fight is now off.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis in a featherweight bout, Jéssica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout, and Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout. Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez in a women’s strawweight bout will headline the FX preliminary card.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 228 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Darren Till (169) – for welterweight title

Champ Nicco Montano (NA) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title

Brandon Davis (146) vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov (146)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX, 8 p.m. ET)

Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115)

Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.5)

John Dodson (135.5) vs. Jimmie Rivera (136)

Charles Byrd (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET)