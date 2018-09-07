UFC 228 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Set

UFC 228 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.
The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.
The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET.
Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till in a welterweight title fight will headline this show. Nicco Montaño vs. Valentina Shevchenko in a women’s flyweight title fight will serve as the co-main event. It’s been reported that Montano was transported to a local hospital prior to the weigh-ins and the fight is now off.
Rounding out the five bout main card is Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis in a featherweight bout, Jéssica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout, and Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout. Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez in a women’s strawweight bout will headline the FX preliminary card.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 228 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Darren Till (169) – for welterweight title
- Champ Nicco Montano (NA) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title
- Brandon Davis (146) vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov (146)
- Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)
- Abdul Razak Alhassan (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (FX, 8 p.m. ET)
- Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115)
- Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.5)
- John Dodson (135.5) vs. Jimmie Rivera (136)
- Charles Byrd (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET)
- Diego Sanchez (171) vs. Craig White (171)
- Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Alex White (155)
- Irene Aldana (135) vs. Lucie Pudilova (134)
- Jarred Brooks (125.5) vs. Roberto Sanchez (126)
- Frank Camacho (171) vs. Geoff Neal (170.5)