UFC 226 Faceoffs: Francis Ngannou & Derrick Lewis Engage In Awkward Staredown

If the Max Holloway news has you bummed out, no worries, UFC 226 still sports a plethora of exciting match-ups.

And one of the most exciting is the new co-main event between heavyweight sluggers Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.

The UFC hosted a media day press conference in light of some of the recent headlines the Endeavor owned promotion has had as of late, however, it’s the staredowns that has the MMA universe talking.

Check out Ngannou and Lewis’ awkwardly long UFC 226 faceoff right here:

Not to be outdone, the baddest man on the planet, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was also in attendance ahead of his anticipated super fight with 205-pound king Daniel Cormier.

Watch Miocic and Cormier’s UFC 226 press conference faceoff here: