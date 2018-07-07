UFC 226 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 226 is a few hours away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, welterweights Mike Perry and Paul Felder exchange words and lightweights Anthony Pettis and Michael Chiesa face off at Ultimate Media Day. The card’s heavyweights head to the press conference, where headliner Daniel Cormier and co-main event star Derrick Lewis develop an unlikely rivalry that entertains fans. UFC President Dana White, Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman and former champion Dominick Cruz are among the guests backstage. Meanwhile, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Lewis’ opponent Francis Ngannou make nice after their January title war.

You can watch it here: