UFC 226 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title will headline this show while Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega for the featherweight title will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this five bout main card is Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout, Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout, and Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki in a light heavyweight bout.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 226 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: