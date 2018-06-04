UFC 225 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC 225 pay-per-view event is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.



UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this upcoming pay-per-view event, which will serve as the main event. Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington in an interim welterweight title bout will co-headline this event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson in a women’s featherweight bout, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, and CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson in a welterweight bout.

Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout will headline the preliminary card.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 225 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: