UFC 224 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC 224 is set to take place on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington in a female bantamweight title fight will headline this event while Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper in a women’s strawweight bout, John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher in a bantamweight bout, and Lyoto Machida vs. Vitor Belfort in a middleweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 224 on Friday. Mackenzie Dern missed weight. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Champ Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Raquel Pennington (135) – for women’s bantamweight title

Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Ronaldo Souza (186)

Amanda Cooper (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (123)

Brian Kelleher (136) vs. John Lineker (136)

Vitor Belfort (184) vs. Lyoto Machida (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX, 8 p.m. ET)

Cezar Ferreira (186) vs. Karl Roberson (185)

Junior Albini (266) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (235)

Nick Hein (155) vs. Davi Ramos (156)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Sean Strickland ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)