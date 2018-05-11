UFC 224 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

By
Andrew Ravens
-
0
SHARE

UFC 224 is set to take place on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington in a female bantamweight title fight will headline this event while Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper in a women’s strawweight bout, John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher in a bantamweight bout, and Lyoto Machida vs. Vitor Belfort in a middleweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 224 on Friday. Mackenzie Dern missed weight. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Raquel Pennington (135) – for women’s bantamweight title
  • Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Ronaldo Souza (186)
  • Amanda Cooper (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (123)
  • Brian Kelleher (136) vs. John Lineker (136)
  • Vitor Belfort (184) vs. Lyoto Machida (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Cezar Ferreira (186) vs. Karl Roberson (185)
  • Junior Albini (266) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (235)
  • Nick Hein (155) vs. Davi Ramos (156)
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Sean Strickland ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)

  • Sultan Aliev (171) vs. Warlley Alves (171)
  • Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Thales Leites (186)
  • Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Alberto Mina (171)
  • James Bochnovic (186) vs. Markus Perez (186)

NEXT: UFC 224 Embedded Episode 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR