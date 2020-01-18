UFC 246 Staff Predictions: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Spread the word!













UFC 246 will go down tonight (Sat. January 18, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans will witness the return of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, as he takes on longtime fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

It’s a massive bout to kick off the new decade, especially since it features the UFC’s biggest star of all time. We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our UFC 246 staff predictions for the McGregor vs. Diaz main event. Check them out below.

UFC 246 Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

I think people are a bit premature in giving McGregor the overall striking advantage. While McGregor may be the best boxer in this fight, Cerrone is a very high-level kickboxer who has some of the most dynamic kicks in the game. One shot to the body or head from Cerrone’s shin and that’s a wrap.

Not to mention Cerrone likely has the edge if the fight goes to the ground in terms of wrestling and jiu-jitsu. Cerrone may be a slow starter, but I have a feeling he’s going to truly show up the best version of himself tonight. I got Cerrone stopping McGregor in the mid-to-late rounds. (Prediction: Donald Cerrone)

Abhinav Kini:

It seems like many are expecting a slightly even striking contest. I don’t. Conor McGregor’s striking will be too much for Donald Cerrone and I’m forecasting an early first-round knockout similar to the Justin Gaethje result. The likely reluctance of “Cowboy” to use his wrestling will only make it more likely. (Prediction: Conor McGregor)

Jordan Ellis

Conor McGregor, despite being somewhat rusty, should have too much for Donald Cerrone. The American is on a two-fight skid and is known as a notoriously slow starter. In contrast, the Irishman is the fastest starter in the game, and this will be the difference. McGregor round one KO/TKO. (Prediction: Conor McGregor)

Ian Shutts

Conor McGregor is a notoriously fast starter, while “Cowboy” tends to be a bit of a slow starter. Not to mention Cerrone has difficulty with left-hand fighters, and McGregor has one of the most deadly left hands in the game. I got McGregor taking this one with a second-round TKO. (Prediction: Conor McGregor)

Timmy Moran:

Expect the longer and bigger Cerrone to temporarily weather the storm in round one against McGregor. However, the lethal left hand of McGregor will have landed enough to keep the contest from going into championship rounds. I got McGregor by TKO in the second round. (Prediction: Conor McGregor)

What do you think about our UFC 246 staff predictions? Who are you picking in McGregor vs. Cerrone?