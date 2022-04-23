Making his first Octagon appearance since December 2018, New South Wales native, Tyson Pedro makes a triumphant return to the organization on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 52 tonight — stopping Ike Villanueva in a dominant opening round knockout win.
Pedro, who had been sidelined following a pair of defeats against former light heavyweight champion, Shogun Rua, and a submission loss to Ovince Saint Preux — featured for the first time in just less than four years in his Octagon outing against Villanueva.
Despite landing a couple of inadvertent groin strikes, Pedro eventually felled Villanueva twice after an accumulation of ground strikes, before landing a stunning ground strikes knockout win as the latter sat the Octagon fence before the end of the opening frame.