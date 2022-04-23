LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade results throughout the night (Sat. April 23. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taking main event status at the UFC Apex facility in ‘Sin City’ — a pivotal, potential strawweight title-eliminator between the streaking #10 ranked contender, Amanda Lemos, and former undisputed division champion, Jessica Andrade.
Belem veteran, Lemos has managed to land a five-fight winning run since a close UFC debut decision loss, most recently besting common-foe, Angela Hill with a close, split decision win back at UFC Vegas 46 in December. The bout earned Lemos and Hill Fight of the Night honors.
Making her return to 115lbs for the first time since July 2020, Parana native, Andrade most recently turned in a one-sided late opening round knockout win over Cynthia Calvillo in her most recent flyweight matchup in September of last year at UFC 266.
UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade – Results
UFC Vegas 52 Main Card Results: (ESPN+ 9 p.m. ET)
Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade
Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles
Flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa
Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman
Featherweight: Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain
UFC Vegas 52 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET)
Catchweight (190lbs): Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Welterweight: Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko
Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva
Bantamweight: Aoriqileng vs. Cameron Else
Welterweight: Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder
Light Heavyweight: Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins
Welterweight: Dean Barry vs. Michael Jackson