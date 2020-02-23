Tyson Fury Takes Out Deontay Wilder To Win WBC Heavyweight Title (Highlights)

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury is once again on top of the heavyweight mountain in the boxing world.

Fury challenged for Deontay Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title in the main event of their pay-per-view (PPV) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Nevada earlier tonight (Sat. February 22, 2020). Fury came out with a completely different gameplan from his first battle with “The Bronze Bomber.”

“The Gypsy King” brought the fight right to Wilder, keeping the pressure and never taking a back step. Fury dropped Wilder twice, including several slips, making the champion bleed out of both his ear and mouth. In the seventh round, Fury continued to unload on Wilder, who was looking dazed and completely out of it.

Wilder’s corner made the decision to throw in the towel and save their fighter from taking any more unnecessary punishment. Of course, Wilder was upset with the decision by his corner to throw the towel in, but accepted defeat and acknowledged Fury as the better man on the night. Fury responded by saying Wilder is a great competitor and will be a champion again one day. Now, Fury will begin his reign as the WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

THE GYPSY KING IS THE KING OF BOXING! 👑#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/3qDbApeXsH — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

“I just wish that my corner would’ve let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior. That’s what I do.”



Deontay Wilder after losing to Tyson Fury. #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/5QpChJgjK8 — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

What do you think about Fury finishing Wilder in the seventh round to win the title?