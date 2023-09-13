Undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has been warned that if he pursues a potential mixed martial arts clash with former UFC heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou – the Cameroonian could very well likely “kill him”, according to former world champion boxer, David Haye.

Fury, the undisputed and incumbent WBC heavyweight champion, is slated to headline a professional boxing event next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – taking on recent PFL (Professional Fighters League) acquisition, Ngannou, in the latter’s professional boxing debut.

Sidelined since December of last year, Fury managed to successfully defend the WBC crown in an eventual knockout win over three-time foe, Derek Chisora, defeating the challenger with a standing TKO victory.



As for Ngannou, the veteran Batié native, who is expected to make his MMA return in the opening quarter of next year, has yet to fight in combat sports since unifying the heavyweight titles against former interim champion, Ciryl Gane back in January of last year at UFC 270.

And ahead of their boxing clash, rumors of a potential MMA clash in the future have been rumored, however, according to the above-mentioned, Haye, Morecambe native, Fury should avoid any sort of combat sports fight with Ngannou – that is not limited to just boxing.

David Haye touts the ability of Francis Ngannou as an MMA fighter

“Who could stop him?” David Haye said of Francis Ngannou during an interview with Seconds Out. “If he (Ngannou) puts a rear-naked choke hold on (Tyson) Fury, who can stop him? He could probably kill him.”

“Who could physically get him off?” Haye said of Francis Ngannou. “You’d have to shoot him if he chooses to do that, that’s how powerful he is.”

Leaking a rumored massive payday for Ngannou ahead of their October showdown, Fury poked fun at critics who questioned the former’s decision to depart the UFC earlier this year of his own volition – claiming he is set to strike a lucrative earning for his part in the Middle Eastern boxing clash.

Do you want to see Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou share the cage in the future?