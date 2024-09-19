Video – Conor McGregor stings sparring partner in new boxing footage ahead of UFC comeback

Despite missing out on a return fight with arch-rival, Michael Chandler for the time being at least — it appears UFC star, Conor McGregor is ramping up his training preparation ahead of an eventual Octagon return, in the form of some heavy boxing sparring.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the organization, missed out on a fight with Chandler — albeit for the time being earlier this week, with the Missouri veteran giving up on a failed pairing to book his own year-end return.

Sidelined since a submission loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier two years ago, former Bellator MMA lightweight kingpin, Chandler has booked a five round rematch with former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 309 in November, returning to Madison Square Garden.

Conor McGregor stuns training partner during boxing sparring session

And as for McGregor, the Dubliner has most recently called for an “exemption” from the UFC in order to compete in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) amid his continued layoff from combat sports.

However, this week, the 36-year-old counter striker showed off some new training footage — with fans clamoring for his return to any form of competition, stinging and stunning a sparring partner during a boxing session inside the squared circle.

Sharing his thoughts on Chandler’s decision to book a rematch with Oliveira rather than continue to way to fight him in his return to action, McGregor claimed he was doing his best to get the wheels in motion again on a return to competition as soon as possible.

Image via: Getty

I’ve got two fights left on my UFC contract,” Conor McGregor told assembled media after BKFC 66. “My opponent that I was scheduled to fight has rescheduled another bout. I would love maybe an exemption, or maybe a joint partnership, Bare Knuckle-UFC, similar to McGregor Sports and Entertainment and Mayweather Promotions. Some sort of agreement where we can get busy. I need to be busy and right now, I’m working to get there. So let’s see what happens.”

Like I said, I’ve got two fights left on the contract and it’s taking a minute,” Conor McGregor explained. “But patience is one of the most important skills a human being can posses, study, learn, and implement, and that’s where I’m at right now.”