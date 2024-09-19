Dillon Danis Lawyers Abondon Social Media Star and MMA Fighter in Nina Agdal Lawsuit

Dillon Danis is gonna need a new lawyer after the attorneys representing him in an ongoing lawsuit filed by Nina Agdal filed a motion to be withdrawn from the case.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, a filing made on September 12 revealed that Danis’ lead attorney Mark Berman filed a motion to withdraw as counsel after repeated issues representing the controversial combat sports star. The attorneys reportedly filed to withdraw based on the “defendant’s failure to comply with the terms of the firm’s retainer agreement” and “a breakdown in communication between defendant and counsel which has resulted in, among other things, counsel’s failure to ensure compliance with court orders.”

Danis’ former attorneys also stated that the ex-Bellator fighter has “failed to pay the firm’s monthly invoices in a timely fashion and has failed to maintain the required retainer agreement” based on the contract to hire them and “this has been a recurring problem.”

“I personally like Mr. Danis, I find this case to be an interesting one and I would prefer to continue representing him,” Berman wrote in the filing. “However, I cannot do so effectively if he fails to respond to my communications and the firm will not allow me to do so if he fails to comply with the terms of the retainer agreement. “For those reasons, counsel respectfully asks the court to grant counsel leave to withdraw as counsel for the defendant.”

The lawsuit was initially filed in September 2023 after Agdal, a Danish model and the fiancée of YouTube star Logan Paul, accused Danis of posting “despicable” things about her more than 250 times on social media in the months leading up to a boxing match between Danis and Paul. Agdal claims that she suffered “humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm” from the repeated posts.

Agdal also claims that one of the images Danis shared was a photo of her taken during a private “romantic encounter” more than a decade ago. Agdal alleges that by distributing the image, Danis violated state and federal revenge porn laws.

Agdal is asking for unspecified damages as part of the lawsuit and $150,000 per violation of federal law, which prohibits sharing intimate images.

Judge Michael A. Hammer ordered an in-person conference scheduled on September 24 to address the ongoing issues between Danis and his attorneys.