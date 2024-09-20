Dana White Teases ‘Big Announcements’ About the Future of Boxing

ByCraig Pekios
Dana White is finally ready to leap into the world of boxing.

Over the last two decades, White has established himself as one of the best combat sports promoters on the planet, helping to turn the Ultimate Fighting Championship into the global juggernaut it is today and somehow getting the Nevada State Athletic Commission to license Power Slap.

Dana White

Now, the UFC CEO will bring his business savvy to the sweet science.

Details are still limited, but White confirmed plans are in motion during a Q&A session ahead of Friday’s WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title between undefeated defending champion Callum Walsh and Poland’s Przemyslaw Runowski.

“There will be some big announcements soon. I never say anything I don’t do, ever,” Dana White said Thursday during the Walsh vs. Runowski Q&A. “We’ve been kicking the whole boxing thing around for a long time, but you’ve never heard me commit and say, ‘I’m in.’ I’m in.”

GettyImages 2171854722 scaled 1

Dana White Continues his support of boxing prospect Callum Walsh

White has taken a strong interest in the up-and-coming boxing prospect who will be competing in his home country of Ireland this Friday against a tough and far more experienced opponent.

White has routinely appeared at Walsh’s fights in Boston and Los Angeles, among other locations, and this weekend’s event at 3Arena will be no different.

Dana White

“I love Callum Walsh,” White said in an interview with The Ring. ”I love his style. I love the fact that this kid was fighting really tough guys already at six fights [into his career]. He’s willing to take tough fights, and I just liked the kid personally as soon as I was introduced to him. Promoting him is fun for me, and I am having fun doing it.”

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

