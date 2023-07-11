According to multiple reports this Tuesday afternoon, a professional boxing match between current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, and former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, is slated to October 28. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury slated to fight Francis Ngannou in October professional boxing match

As per an initial report from ESPN reporter, Mike Coppinger, Morecambe native, Fury is slated to headline an October pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia – taking on recent PFL newcomer and professional boxing debutante, Ngannou in a clash.

“Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will fight on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, sources told ESPN,” Coppinger tweeted. “WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman didn’t respond to a text message asking if Fury’s heavyweight title will be on the line. The rules and number of rounds are unclear at this time.”

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will fight on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, sources told ESPN.



WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman didn't respond to a text message asking if Fury's heavyweight title will be on the line. The rules and number of rounds are unclear at this time. pic.twitter.com/shxhaqvjt8 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 11, 2023

And as per a latter report from mixed martial arts journalist, Ariel Helwani, Fury and Ngannou will compete “under the official rules of professional boxing” in their October battle in the Middle East.

“Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place “under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-poun must system. Both fighters, however, are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,” Helwani tweeted. “Per a release, it will also take place “in a regulation boxing ring under the standard boxing rules.”



“More: An agreement has been reached with Queensberry, Top Rank and Ngannou’s promotional banner, GIMIK Fight Promoitions, to partner with Riyadh Season to host the event.”

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place “under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,”… pic.twitter.com/VJkIiZJvZb — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 11, 2023

Most recently topping a pay-per-view event in London of last year, Fury, the current undisputed WBC heavyweight champion managed to land a third career win over title challenger, Derek Chisora in the English capital.

Sidelined from combat sports since headlining UFC 270 back in January of last year, Ngannou successfully unified the heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane.