The time has arrived for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3.

Tonight (Oct. 9), Fury and Wilder will mix it up for the third time. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fury will be putting the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles on the line.

In their first encounter back in Dec. 2018, Fury survived two knockdowns. The bout ended up going the distance and was ruled a split draw. The Feb. 2020 rematch played out far differently with “The Gypsy King” turning in a dominant performance on his way to a seventh-round TKO victory.

Wilder has hurled cheating accusations Fury’s way. He even fired his old trainer Mark Breland after accusing him of spiking his water. With Malik Scott now by his side, Wilder believes he has the recipe to hand Fury the first loss of his pro boxing career. Time will tell if he can pull it off.

Live Stream Info

The preliminary action for Fury-Wilder 3 will begin with the early prelims at 4:30 p.m. ET. That’ll air live on the major ESPN network and on ESPN+. The action will remain on ESPN+ and will also shift to ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET for the featured preliminary bouts. Finally, the main card airs live on PPV beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Take a look at the full card set for the mega trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Main Card (PPV, 9 p.m. ET)

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder

Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez

Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki

Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin

Prelims (ESPN+/ESPN2, 7 p.m. ET)

Edgar Berlanga vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres

Julian Williams vs. Vladimir Hernandez

Early Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz

Viktor Vykhryst vs. Mike Marshall

Bruce Carrington vs. Cesar Cantu