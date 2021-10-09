Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder got into a bit of a shouting match on stage after the weigh-in and on their way backstage as well.

It's all kicking off between @Tyson_Fury and @BronzeBomber! 👀



The two boxers have been trash-talking each other left and right to the lead-up of their third fight. Wilder a little less than Fury has, since he was at a few press conferences with headphones on and the inability to speak for some odd reason. In the videos, the two exchange a decent amount of trash talk about the others mother. Talking about your opponent’s mother was a grey area that fighters usually don’t cross the line into. Sure, we have seen fighters like Conor McGregor talk about his opponent’s wife, but rarely does ‘good ol’ ma’ come into the trash talk.

Wilder threw the first “F*ck your mom” out there first in the video, with Fury retaliating with the same followed up by Fury calling Wilder a “piece of sh*t”. In the first video it is hard to make out what the two are exactly exchanging in words, but you can hear a bunch of obscenities being thrown around by Fury. At the end of the video you can hear Fury call Wilder a “f*cking p*ssy” The two did not face-off after the weigh-in.

Both fighters weighed in at the heaviest they have ever been for a fight. Fury did this last fight and said the extra weight would do him good in the power aspect of his punching. He was right and walked Wilder down for most of the fight and finished it via TKO. It seems as if Wilder may be taking a page out of Fury’s book. The extra added weight could make Wilder that much more dangerous this time around. We will have to wait to see if Wilder still has the speed to go with that superhuman right hand he possesses.

This is stacked up to be a great fight this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Who do you think takes this trilogy bout? Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder?