This is round 13 for Oleksandr Usyk, not a second match with Tyson Fury

Ahead of his rematch fight with former world champion, Tyson Fury this weekend — dominant champion, Oleksandr Usyk claims their matchup in Saudi Arabia is just the beginning of the thirteenth round, rather than a fresh clash, with the former promising to “smash” the Ukrainian and avenge his only professional loss.

Usyk, the current undisputed IBO, WBA, WBC, and WBO world heavyweight champion, enters the ring this weekend against Morecambe native, Fury in a title rematch — attempting to retain his own unbeaten record and hand the British star his second consecutive loss.

First matching earlier this year as recently as May, Usyk would become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the “four-belt era” — winning the WBC heavyweight crown from Fury in a dominant, contentious split decision win, almost finishing the Morecambe native in the process.

Oleksandr Usyk claims his rematch with Tyson Fury is just the continuance of their first fight

And ahead of their matchup this weekend in Riyadh, Usyk has claimed that when the bell signals to kick off their rematch — it’s just the continuance of their May matchup, rather than an entirely new fight.

“It’s continue,” Oleksandr Usyk told Sky Sports of his title rematch with Tyson Fury ahead of their clash this weekend. “13th. round. Because I feel like this.”

Hoping to avenge his sole professional loss in the Middle East this weekend against Ukraine favorite, Usyk, Fury claimed he would “smash” the dominant championship holder when they meet again, asserting his “confidence” in doing so.

“I’ve never been as confident in my life as I am smashing his face in,” Tyson Fury told TNT Sports Boxing. “Even at 36, when people think he’s finished, he will rise like a phoenix from the ashes. I’m going to destroy this f*cker (Oleksandr Usyk) on Saturday night. You watch, watch me go to work on Saturday night on him. You watch it.”