Tyson Fury tipped to rematch ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou in future fight: ‘I’m quite sure We’ll do it again’

Tyson Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, confirms interest in a Francis Ngannou rematch following the spirited performance from the debutant.

Ngannou shocked many by not just lasting the distance, but dropping and winning rounds against Fury in their October 28 clash. ‘The Gypsy King’ would ultimately be given the decision, narrowly escaping what could have easily been an even more embarrassing night.

Fury is now set to finally fight Oleksandr Usyk in a fight for undisputed on February 17 in Saudi Arabia.

As for Ngannou, the former UFC champion seems keen on continuing down the boxing route in hopes of securing another massive fight against the division’s biggest names.

Tyson Fury Vs. Francis Ngannou II?

With such a performance, and some being left feeling that Fury’s win was undeserved, it seems that Ngannou chapter of Fury’s career ins not over. The 35-year-old’s promoter, Warren, seems to think so too and pointed towards a future rematch.

“I don’t know if Tyson Fury Vs. Francis Ngannou will be next]. It’s like jumping too far forward. Let’s get the big one [against Oleksandr Usyk] out of the way first, and then we’ll see where we go. But I do think [it’ll happen],” Warren said.

“Tyson told me that he wants the rematch, and I know Ngannou wants it, because after the fight we were out there, we met at His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh]’s house and we had quite a lengthy conversation. He’s a nice guy, by the way. He’s a really nice guy, good team around him, and I’m quite sure we’ll do it again.” (H/T MMAFighting)

Whatever is next for Ngannou, his star has never been bigger and is in a fantastic position. While he is still signed to PFL (who just announced the purchase of Bellator) they seem to be willing to give Ngannou a level of freedom.

Even with a loss, Ngannou could now be considered a genuine heavyweight force, far removed from the novelty figure most boxing fans attributed to him prior to the Fury fight. The WBC just recently announced that Ngannou would now be in the WBC top-10 ranking.

