Report – Tyson Fury now set to fight Oleksandr Usyk in February amid damage suffered in Francis Ngannou clash

Amid a difficult outing against former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou last weekend in Saudi Arabia, undisputed WBC heavyweight championship holder, Tyson Fury is now expected to fight with fellow titleholder, Oleksandr Usyk in a title unification bout in February of next year – following the initial cancellation of their December 23. clash.

Fury, who headlined a Riyadh Season card in the Middle East over the course of last weekend, managed to land a close, hugely-debated split decision win over Cameroonian knockout artist and professional boxing debutante, Francis Ngannou over the course of 10 rounds.

However, it proved far from plain sailing for Morecambe native, Tyson Fury throughout the bout, with the British heavyweight suffering a shocking knockdown in the third round, courtesy of a check left hook from Ngannou in close, resulting in a 10-8 round in favor of Ngannou.

And in the immediate aftermath of his hard-fought win over Ngannou, Fury, who had suffered a cut on his forehead and a significant blackened eye, was met in the ring by Usyk – before his promoter, Frank Warren confirmed a December 23. fight would be shelved.

“It will go ahead but it will not be on the 23rd.” Frank Warren told said. “It was crazy for some people to suggest that it could still go ahead on the 23rd. … Fury said in the ring he would fight on the 23rd – and he would do it – but he needs protecting from himself and that’s my job.”

Tyson Fury – Oleksandr Usyk clash pushed to February

And according to a report from ESPN this week, Fury is now expected to fight Ukraine favorite, Usyk in February instead of the end this year – with the pairing still expected to take part in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to boot.

