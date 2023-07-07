Despite firmly denying the future possibility of sharing the Octagon with UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones in a mixed martial arts setting, current WBC heavyweight kingpin, Tyson Fury believes the Endicott veteran is susceptible to a certain punch.

Fury, the current undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, who has been linked with a title fight against fellow world champion, Oleksandr Uysk – has yet to actually book a potential end-of-year pairing, with the Ukraine native instead defending his gold against British challenger, Daniel Dubois later this summer in Poland.

In the time between a much-clamored for fight with Usyk potentially in December in Saudi Arabia, Fury has been linked as well with a potential exhibition bout of sorts with former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, with knockdowns unsanctioned in a potential clash of the sport titans.

Tyson Fury mocks Jon Jones’ play-fight with fellow UFC star, Israel Adesanya

Fueling the fire of his rivalry with former light heavyweight champion-turned UFC heavyweight kingpin, Jones across social media in recent months, Morecambe native, Fury has stoked flames once more this week on his official socials, reacting to footage play-fighting with UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

Looks like it's all love between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones 😅



(via @stylebender) pic.twitter.com/v3ZydqcybS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 6, 2023

Breaking down the stance and in particular, the defense of two-weight UFC titleholder, Jones, Fury claimed the former was open to one shot in particular.

“Jon Jones, imagine the amount of [right] hands I’d catch u (sic) with,” Tyson Fury wrote on social media.

And in a fiery response to the WBC heavyweight titleholder, Jones claimed that with some time spent training boxing solely, he could potentially spring the upset against the former.

“I have no reason to doubt myself against any man,” Jon Jones replied. “Give me a few months in a serious boxing camp. I like my chances. I may just knock you out.” (Transcribed by TalkSPORT)