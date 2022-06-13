Jiri Prochazka received an unexpected call from Tyson Fury after winning the title.

This past Saturday, Jiri Prochazka dethroned Glover Teixeira to become the new UFC Light Heavyweight champion at UFC 275. He is the first UFC champion from the Czech Republic and achieved the feat in the most dramatic fashion. In a close-fought battle that saw both men have their moments, Teixeira appeared to be ahead on the judges’ scorecards and needed the bout to go the distance to retain his strap.

Prochazka made a comeback in the final moments of the bout to secure a win in the fifth round by submission with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.

Tyson Fury video calls Prochazka

He received a video call from the two-time World Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury who congratulated him on the victory. In the video, Fury seems to have called in to get a hold of Prochazka.

“Thank you! Thank you so much for your call,” said Prochazka.

“Congratulations! All the best, god bless you,” said Tyson.

“Victory, all the time,” exclaimed Prochazka.

Jiri Prochazka’s road to UFC champion

‘Denisa’ has had one of the most unique runs to the title in the UFC. Having joined the promotion in July 2020, Prochazka only fought twice before getting a shot at the gold. This was off the back of his achievements prior to joining the company and also what he was able to do in the short period of time he was there.

Prochazka knocked out Volkan Oezdemir in the opening minute of round two on his debut. His second outing against Dominick Reyes ended in a similar fashion, with ‘BJP’ knocking out the former title challenger with a spinning back elbow in round two.

Prochazka is expected to face former 205-lbs title holder Jan Blachowicz in his next fight.