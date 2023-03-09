Tyson Fury hopes Francis Ngannou ‘Chins’ Deontay Wilder: ‘He’s a piece of sh*t’

Tyson Fury is very eager to see Francis Ngannou knock out Deontay Wilder. When asked about the potential matchup, Fury responded very eloquently. ‘The Gypsy King’ didn’t hesitate to call Wilder a “piece of sh*t” and state vehemently that he’d like to see Ngannou shut his lights out.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is now a free agent, and rumors have been rampant that his first post-UFC fight may be against boxing superstar Deontay Wilder. Wilder has said that talks have been going on with Ngannou’s team to secure a fight, and after some more negotiating, we may see Ngannou vs. Wilder come to fruition.

When asked about this matchup, Tyson Fury didn’t hesitate for a second to delve into the interworkings of it. While he did say it probably wouldn’t happen, what ‘The Gypsy King’ would love to see is a Ngannou knockout of Wilder.

Tyson Fury speaks on Ngannou vs. Wilder matchup, hopes to see ‘Piece of sh*t’ Wilder knocked out

“He’s (Ngannou is) big enough to knock anybody out, but I don’t think he does because I think Wilder knocks him out first,” Tyson Fury began, speaking to Fight Hub.

“Wilder is the type of guy who’s like a piece of s**t kinda guy, so I’d like to see Ngannou chin him, knock his spark out. But I don’t think he would.”

When asked about the animosity towards Deontay Wilder, Fury just shrugged and said: “I don’t think I gave him a good enough beating in that third fight… That was a beating for the ages, I gave him some rattling punches. But, he obviously didn’t take enough punishment. So, don’t rule out a fourth fight.”

Obviously, not all is well and good between the two boxing phenoms that is Wilder and Fury. The presence of beef is still very strong and it appears Fury has a bone to pick with the american powerhouse that is Wilder.

Would you like to see a fourth fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury?