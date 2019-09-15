Tyron Woodley ‘Wants To Fight’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Spread the word!













Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is calling for a fight with lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov recently defended his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 last week. Many now believe his next opponent should be Tony Ferguson who is on a 12-fight winning streak.

Should he come away with the win there, there is a possibility of him moving up to welterweight to build his legacy even further with a potential second title. That would be music to Woodley’s ears as he believes he has what it takes to defeat a “once in a lifetime” fighter like Nurmagomedov:

“I want to fight Khabib,” he said on TMZ. “I got the best takedown defense in the history of the sport. He’s dope, man. There’s not too many guys around like that. He’s a once in a lifetime. I’m a fan of his.“

Of course, Woodley wants to win his title back from Kamaru Usman first. And once he does, he’s even offering “The Eagle” a catchweight bout rather than moving all the way up to 170:

“You know the good thing about it is he got one or two more fights in that division that make sense for him,” Woodley added. “He struggles to make 155. I got to get my belt back for this fight to make sense. …He won’t even have to come up. We can do it at a catchweight, 165. I barely can make it but for the right bag…”

Who do you think wins between Nurmagomedov and Woodley? Are you interested in seeing it?