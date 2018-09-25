Tyron Woodley Vows He’d Smash ‘One-Tool’ Conor McGregor

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is currently on the sidelines. That won’t stop him from talking trash about Conor McGregor. In fact, it’s even time Woodley vows he’d destroy McGregor.

Woodley has been campaigning for a super fight since literally moments after he won the belt from Robbie Lawler in July 2016. That hasn’t transpired, however. Woodley isn’t exactly the UFC’s favorite champion despite being the longest-reigning one. He’s been made to face one top contender after another as a result.

“The Chosen One” has dispatched Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till during his four-fight string of defenses. He most recently dominated Till at September’s UFC 228. Woodley has aimed for a fight with longtime former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre for quite some time. St-Pierre isn’t exactly in a hurry to fight him.

Woodley is now looking to face Conor McGregor as a result. The current 170-pound king recently used a bit of reverse psychology by claiming “The Notorious” would target him after fighting Khabib at UFC 229. Woodley discussed the fight on a recent edition of his TMZ segment “Hollywood Beatdown,” offering his prediction. He thinks Khabib will win, but hopes McGregor will for his own sake:

“I would think that if Khabib’s really about that action, he’s going to do what he says and it’s going to be really tough for Conor to have any lead in that arm to throw that knockout punch in the fourth or fifth round, so I would say Khabib [wins]. But just for selfish purposes, if Conor wins, then the only fight that makes sense is for him to fight me. Try to get a third belt.”

Woodley had a previous altercation with McGregor before 2016’s UFC 205. “The Chosen One” claims “The Notorious” doesn’t want to fight him because he’s simply too one-dimensional:

“Conor thought he wanted smoke and then he realized he really didn’t,” Woodley said. “I would smash him. He’s too little. He’s got one punch. What fighter have I ever fought that’s been able to beat me with one tool?”

He closed by reiterating that his money was on Khabib at UFC 229. Purely for selfish purposes, however, he obviously wants McGregor to win: