Georges St-Pierre Addresses Why He Won’t Fight Tyron Woodley

Georges St-Pierre addresses the reason that he doesn’t have much interest in fighting UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley inside of the Octagon.

GSP’s Last Fight

The former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion returned to competition in November of 2017 after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title.

The ending of that fight went down with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. However, shortly after the fight, he had to vacate the title as he is dealing with colitis.

Georges St-Pierre Addresses

The UFC gave the latest title shot to rising prospect Darren Till. This led to Woodley getting a dominant win over Till at UFC 228 earlier this month. For months, Woodley called for a showdown against GSP.

However, that is not a mutual interest as the former champion went on record in a recent interview by stating that he doesn’t want to fight Woodley.