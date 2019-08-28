Tyron Woodley Teases Possibly Training With The Diaz Brothers

Spread the word!













Tyron Woodley is gathering as much knowledge as he possibly can in the mixed martial arts (MMA) game.

The former UFC welterweight champion is a longtime member of the American Top Team (ATT) gym, trains at Roufusport, and is now training alongside the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Firas Zahabi at Tristar Gym in Canada. Now, Woodley is teasing some possible training sessions with The Diaz Brothers, Nick and Nate.

Woodley has actually been rumored to fight both in the past, as he explained in a recent social media live session he did with fans (via BJPenn.com).

“You know what? At one point in time I really wanted to fight Nate, not because I thought he was weak, not because I thought it was an easy fight or I wanted his clout. I thought he was a beast, I thought Nate was a beast, I thought GSP was a beast, Bisping was a beast, Carlos Condit. That’s why I wanted to fight those guys. Now I’m in a position where it does not make sense for me probably to fight them.”

“T-Wood” went on to tease he could be linking up with the brothers to train soon, asking fans what they thought about the idea.

“I’m thinking about reaching out and training [with them]. What ya’ll think about that? I’m training with GSP here soon. I already started training with Firas [Zahabi] a couple of sessions. What do y’all think about me training with Nate or Nick?”

