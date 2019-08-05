Tyron Woodley Reveals He’s Training With Georges St-Pierre, Firas Zahabi

Spread the word!













Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will now be benefiting from the greatest welterweight of all time in Georges St-Pierre.

Appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, “The Chosen One” revealed that he is training with St-Pierre and head coach Firas Zahabi at Tristar Gym in Montreal, Canada.

“It’s a blessing to be able to train with Georges St-Pierre,” Woodley said. “Yes, people. I will be training with Georges St-Pierre. We will not fight, that’s very obvious. There’s no point for me not to train with one of the greatest, if not the greatest welterweight of all time to sharpen myself. That’s something that motivates me.”

Woodley, of course, is referring to previous talks of him potentially facing “GSP” which never came to fruition. And with St-Pierre now retired, it makes all the more sense for them to train together.

Woodley Still Mixing Up Training Camps

Woodley won’t be doing his whole camp with Tristar, however — he will still be training with Roufussport and American Top Team (ATT) as he’s done before. He is simply adding more options to help him get better as a mixed martial artist:

“No, no, I got a great camp,” Woodley responded when asked if he was doing his whole camp with Tristar. “The good thing about my camp and the reason why we move the way we do is because of the humility. I talked with Duke Roufus, he knew I was training with him, [ATT coach] Din [Thomas] knew I was training with him. They were excited to hear what I learned and picked up. They wanted to know if I was going to continue training with him.

“…The ego-free humility martial art form of training allows me to be able to do this. [ATT owner] Dan Lambert, the same way I can train at Roufussport — it allows me to be able to do that and be the best fighter because that’s the end goal for everybody.”

What do you make of this news? Do you think Woodley will be even better now?