Tyron Woodley Says ‘F*ck That’ To UFC London

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is ready to return to action — however, fighting outside the United States doesn’t interest him.

Woodley hasn’t competed since losing his title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March earlier this year. There is talk of him returning to action against Leon Edwards who has called for a fight to take place at UFC London in March for a while now.

However, there has been no real update on a fight yet. But make no mistake about it — Woodley is itching to compete again and get his title back:

“I’m starving to get the strap and watching all this press conference sh*t is so corny and so tacky man,” Woodley said in a live chat (via BJ Penn). “They’re making the belt look dumb so I gotta get back in there.

“Everybody thinks it’s something until they get in that pocket. They complain and they wanted me to be a champion in a different way, but I was a champion my way. Now you guys understand that it’s different. It’s different when you’re in the pocket. So much demand, so much sh*t you gotta do.”

The only problem for now is the location for his next fight. He prefers to fight in the United States rather than travel to London for fight duties:

“I’m ready to fight soon, man,” he added. “They want me to fight in London. F*ck that, I’m not going all the way to London to fight. I’m the five-time world champion, I’m gonna fight f*cking here. January 18th, January 25th, February 8th, I wanna fight in the States.

“I don’t wanna go out of the country and fight. When I go out of the country I wanna be on vacation.”

What do you make of Woodley’s comments?