Tyron Woodley Receives Multiple Stitches For Cut Above Eye (Photo)

Woodley: I Got 3,000 Stitches On My Eye

Tyron Woodley suffered more visible damage against Gilbert Burns than any other opponent in recent history.

Woodley was at the end of a lopsided unanimous decision defeat to Burns in the UFC Vegas headliner on Saturday night. Things got off to a bad start immediately as he was dropped by “Durinho” early on in the first before an elbow on the ground opened up a nasty cut above his eye.

Luckily for the former champion, his cutman did an excellent job of fixing it up so it wouldn’t affect him for the rest of the fight. However, that didn’t help Woodley turn the fight around in his favor as he was ultimately outclassed by the Brazilian over 25 minutes.

After the fight, he received a number of stitches to fix the cut above his eye. You can see an image of it below courtesy of UFC doctor Greg Hsu:

Woodley offered no excuses following the defeat as he posted a video on Instagram soon after. He notably questioned how Burns was able to land the elbow and also mentioned the good job Hsu did on his eye.

“I hoped I was going to win the fight to be honest. I know the first round started off rough. I don’t know how that motherf*cker elbowed me. I know he kicked me in my damn leg and that thing hasn’t been right since. I don’t know what he hit me with on the feet if it was a elbow or what. You motherf*ckers saw it but whatever. He kicked me in my damn leg and then ever since then that thing was just not right. I could not get a rhythm going. So injury wise I think I am fine. I’ve got a nice little cut that you can’t see because I’ve got the best plastic surgeon dude on earth Dr. Greg, who hooked me up with some stitches. So I got like 3,000 stitches in my eye. Because that thing was split wide open. But yea my leg, that motherf*cker look like I got a watermelon inside my skin. So I just wanted to come and face you guys. I don’t understand all of this, but I just know that I have to trust God.”

What did you think of Woodley’s cut?