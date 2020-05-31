Tyron Woodley Reacts To UFC Vegas Defeat To Gilbert Burns

Spread the word!













Woodley Reflects On Setback

Tyron Woodley has no excuses about his defeat to Gilbert Burns.

The former welterweight champion returned to action for the first time since March last year when he met Burns in the UFC Vegas headliner on Saturday night.

However, it ended up being a lopsided decision defeat for Woodley who was dropped multiple times and outclassed in pretty much every area of the fight. It marked just his fourth professional defeat as well as the first two-fight losing streak of his career.

Although he didn’t stick around for a post-fight interview, “The Chosen One” took to Instagram to reflect on the fight (via BJ Penn).

“What’s up people. Like I said, you just can’t get on the camera when you win, you have to get on the camera when you lose too and umm I felt good. I don’t have no excuses. I felt good and I trained hard. I was in great shape. I felt like I did everything right. Everything felt good from the walkout to the stretch and every single thing about the fight. I looked (Gilbert Burns) in the eyes yesterday and I knew he was going to be ready to fight. I thought that was good. He did a good job of you know keeping the distance and not coming into shots. And I just felt like I was reaching so I don’t have any excuses. I will hold my head high. A lot of mother f*ckers would have let somebody finish them off in that moment but I didn’t give up. I was just thinking about everything going on right now and all those people protesting and fighting for something good. So I was like ‘I just can’t give up in here’ and I never really gave up.

“I hoped I was going to win the fight to be honest. I know the first round started off rough. I don’t know how that motherf*cker elbowed me. I know he kicked me in my damn leg and that thing hasn’t been right since. I don’t know what he hit me with on the feet if it was a elbow or what. You motherf*ckers saw it but whatever. He kicked me in my damn leg and then ever since then that thing was just not right. I could not get a rhythm going. So injury wise I think I am fine. I’ve got a nice little cut that you can’t see because I’ve got the best plastic surgeon dude on earth Dr. Greg, who hooked me up with some stitches. So I got like 3,000 stitches in my eye. Because that thing was split wide open. But yea my leg, that motherf*cker look like I got a watermelon inside my skin. So I just wanted to come and face you guys. I don’t understand all of this, but I just know that I have to trust God.”

What did you think of Woodley’s performance?