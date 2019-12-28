Tyron Woodley Opens As Underdog In Leon Edwards Fight

Spread the word!













It looks like Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards is the next fight for both competitors.

After initially being hesitant towards facing Edwards at UFC London, Woodley now appears to have had a change of heart as both fighters have reportedly agreed to the matchup for March 21.

It will be Woodley’s first fight since losing his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March last year. And despite that being his only setback since 2014, the former welterweight champion has opened as a betting underdog.

As per Betting Insider Journal, “The Chosen One” is a +115 underdog while Edwards is a -147 favorite. That means you would earn $115 if you bet $100 on Woodley while you would need to stake $147 to win $100 on Edwards.

In a way, it’s not surprising. After all, Woodley turns 38 next year and has been pretty inactive since losing his title. Edwards, meanwhile, is 28 and currently on a seven-fight winning streak having most recently dispatched of former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

However, Woodley is no stranger to being the underdog. And on March 21, he will look to make a point not only to the bookmakers, but the entire welterweight division as well.

Are you surprised by these odds? Who do you have winning?