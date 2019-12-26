Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards Reportedly Set For UFC London

Spread the word!













Tyron Woodley has seemingly given in and will fight Leon Edwards in his own backyard of London, England.

MMA Junkie reports the matchup has been agreed to by both parties. UFC London will take place on March 21 from The O2 Arena in London, England. The date will be over a year since Woodley’s last fight, in which he lost the 170-pound title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. “T-Wood” has since posted a photo on Instagram seemingly confirming the matchup and his upcoming trip to London.

“Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 @leon_edwardsmma watch what you ask for. Now you about to get fucked clean up at the crib! #NoChills #UFCLondon #March21 #MainEvent #Redemption –

@ufc send me that lil fancy flier to post!”

In a recent interview, Edwards suggested that Woodley was willing to fight him, but not make the trip over to London. Now, however, the fight is on for March 21 in the United Kingdom.

“I feel like the fans are pushing for this now. Now, they’re getting what I’ve been saying for years, that I’m the best fighter in the U.K. I’m proving it every fight. I can see that they’re pushing to see that Woodley fight in the London main event and I think that’s the fight that makes sense,” Edwards said.

“I’m hoping he takes it, but from what I’m hearing he won’t come to London. He says he’ll fight, but not in London. That makes no sense. We’re in negotiations now and hopefully I’ll know this week. I’m meeting with the UFC, so I’ll have more information about that and what’s going on. What I’m hearing is he doesn’t want to come to London, so we’re trying to force him to come to London.”

