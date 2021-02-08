Tyron Woodley has opened as a big underdog against Vicente Luque.

It was recently reported that a fight between the former welterweight champion and Luque was in the works for the UFC 260 pay-per-view event taking place March 27.

And oddsmakers don’t seem to have much confidence in Woodley.

As per BestFightOdds, Woodley has opened as a +205 underdog while Luque is a -240 favorite.

That means you would earn $205 if you bet $100 on a Woodley victory while you would need to stake $240 on a Luque win to make a $100 profit.

All in all, these odds aren’t surprising.

Luque is on a two-fight winning streak following victories over Niko Price and Randy Brown and has won eight of his last nine outings.

Woodley, meanwhile, is on a three-fight losing streak following lopsided defeats to Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns. Additionally, he has lost his last 15 rounds of competitive action.

For context, Woodley also opened as a +210 underdog against Colby Covington. However, it is still surprising to see him open as a similar underdog against Luque who while still a top welterweight, is not a top-five ranked one for now and is also purely a striker.

Regardless, what do you think of these odds? Are you willing to take a punt on Woodley getting back to the win column?