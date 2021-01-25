Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is reportedly in talks to face off against Brazilian stand-out, Vicente Luque at UFC 260, March 27th.

The targeted bout will land on likely the main card that already features Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 and Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega. Contracts have not been signed as of yet, but that is the plan for the young lion and the old.

ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to announce Woodley vs. Luque is in the works.

“Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou a done deal for March 27, sources say. Co-main is Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega for the featherweight title,” Helwani wrote. “Another fight being discussed for that card is Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque but that is not a done deal just yet, sources say.”

“The Silent Assassin” has bounced back from his 2019 loss to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson to knock off 2 names off his hit-list, being Niko Price and Randy Brown via TKO. He hopes to capture the biggest win of his career should he fight Woodley in March’s second pay-per-view event.

Tyron Woodley hasn’t had any luck recently. The former king of 170 has dropped 3 in a row, to now-champion Kamaru Usman and top contenders, Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington. This unfortunate string of defeats proves to be Woodley’s longest losing streak. He hopes to get back in the win column and prove that he is still among the best welterweights in the world.

Who do you think will win at UFC 260? Tyron Woodley or Vicente Luque?