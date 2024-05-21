Ex-UFC star Tyron Woodley plans MMA return, blames Apex for losing skid: ‘It was just like a simulation’

Former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley has confirmed he is planning a return to mixed martial arts competition following his brief stint in professional boxing, and blames his losing streak before his Octagon departure on a lack of atmosphere whilst fighting at the promotion’s Apex facility.

Woodley, a former dominant undisputed welterweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from mixed martial arts since dropping a Brabo choke loss to Vicente Luque back in 2021, fighting out his contract with the organization in the process.

The defeat came as St. Louis native, Woodley’s fourth consecutively, following a string of defeats to former champion, Kamaru Usman, as well as Gilbert Burns and former interim gold holder, Colby Covington.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Making a brief switch to professional boxing in the time since, Woodley first went the distance with the outspoken, Jake Paul, before dropping a devastating knockout loss to the social media star in a short-notice immediate rematch.

Tyron Woodley confirms plan for MMA comeback

And confirming plans to make good on a comeback to mixed martial arts, Woodley revealed he wants to return in an event in the Middle East, after citing a “simulation”-like feel to his trio of bouts in the UFC Apex facility.

Mandatory Credit: Getty Images

“To be honest, when I was fighting my last couple MMA fights it was just kind of like a simulation,” Tyron Woodley told Title Sports Network. “The whole Apex arena deal is kind of wack. It’s like a sparring session, I don’t let people come watch me spar. I don’t like it, being in a weird awkward room. The cage was super small, and I just really wasn’t motivated to be in a fight, especially at the time.”

“Those fights to me are like exhibition fights,” Tyron Woodley explained. “I do think the fans deserve to see me go out there, see me run through somebody, see the Tyron Woodley that they know I’m capable of being and put a proper close to my MMA career. So I’m planning for a big, big MMA fight – possibly in the Middle East.”

Who would you like to see Tyron Woodley fight in his return to MMA?