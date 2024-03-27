Ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley reveals talks for a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao: ‘Are we fighting or what?’

Tyron Woodley is hoping to face legendary pugilist Manny Pacquiao inside the squared circle later this year.

Following his release from the UFC in 2021, ‘The Chosen One’ has had a relatively quiet last few years — aside from losing back-to-back bouts against YouTube star turned-boxer Jake Paul.

However, it sounds like Woodley may have something in the works. That is if the ‘PacMan’ stops dragging his feet and signs the damn deal.

At least, that’s the sentiment recently expressed by Woodley on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, the former UFC welterweight champion called out Pacquaio, suggesting that the pair have been working to iron out the details for a potential clash inside the boxing ring.

“@mannypacquiao we been f*cking around with these numbers for two months,’ Woodley asked on Instagram. “Are we fighting or what? You acting like Floyd [Mayweather] and KSI! [Capitalizing] on Clout [facepalm emoji] SMH.”

Tyron Woodley is the latest in a slew of potential opponents for Manny Pacquiao’s return

Following a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugás in August 2021, the former eight-division world champion retired from the sport in hopes of pursuing a political career in his home country. Since then, Pacquaio has announced his return to the ring though no official announcement have been made regarding when or will his comeback will take place.

‘PacMan’ was linked to a superfight with Muay Thai icon Buakaw Banchamek. Unfortunately, that fight was officially canceled in February. A month before that, Pacquiao revealed at RIZIN’s New Year’s Eve event that he was in talks for a long-awaited rematch with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Pacquiao has also been linked to a fight with the rising star Conor Benn after the two faced off in Saudi Arabia during the Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua weigh-ins.

Clearly, Manny Pacquiao has a lot of options for his return to the ring. It’s just a matter of time before we find out who holds the winning lottery ticket.