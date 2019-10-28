Tyron Woodley: Israel Adesanya’s Star Power Will Be Right Under Conor McGregor In Two Years

Spread the word!













Israel Adesanya has seen a fast rise to the top of the UFC mountain. Adesanya joined the Las Vegas-based promotion back in February of 2018. In just under two years’ time, Adesanya has captured the 185-pound throne.

Aside from his ridiculous skills inside of the Octagon, Adesanya has a one of a kind personality and all the makings of a big star. According to former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, “T-Wood” believes Adesanya could even reach superstardom similar to that of current UFC mega-star Conor McGregor.

Woodley explained on his TMZ show, “The Hollywood Beatdown,” that Adesanya’s star power could reach right under that of McGregor’s in just two years. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“To be honest, I think Israel is going to evolve into a star right underneath Conor McGregor,” Woodley said.

“It’s hard to deny him. He fights crazy, he has great I.Q., he’s tough, he’s shown he can take punches, he’s with the sh*t, he’s gonna talk sh*t in the press conferences, his entrance was the best entrance we’ve ever seen in mixed martial arts – even when freaking Conor had a live music playing in the top, it superseded that in my opinion – [and] he’s getting better with time.”

Woodley also said he’d love to share the Octagon with “The Last Stylebender” one day. The former 170-pound king wants fights that excite him – and Adesanya fits that bill to the letter.

“For me, I like fights that excite me,” Woodley said. “For me it’s like a respect thing, so if I can get in front of somebody like Carlos Condit or Robbie Lawler back in those days, that sh*t pumped me up. Israel is that guy. I know talent from a mile away, I know star power from a mile away. He, in the next two years, will be right underneath Conor McGregor.”

What do you think about Woodley suggesting Adesanya’s star power can reach right underneath McGregor’s in two years?