Israel Adesanya & Jon Jones Continue Online Twitter Beef

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have continued their beef with one another on social media. The two have gone back-and-forth at each other for weeks now. Adesanya took to Twitter to take some shots at some of the bad things “Bones” has done in the past.

Of course, it didn’t take long for Jones to see this and go on a Twitter rant about Adesanya.

“What happened to originality?” Jones wrote in response.

What happened to originality? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

“He’s not even that young, I just make him seem like a boy,” Jones added when a fan called Adesanya a kid. “Annoying kid, probably just finished watching cartoons, got him all hyped up.”

He’s not even that young, I just make him seem like a boy. Annoying kid, probably just finished watching cartoons, got him all hyped up https://t.co/JnWwvTuvhm — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

Jones has taken shots at Adesanya for liking cartoons and anime as a 30-year-old. Whether or not this beef will lead to a fight is unknown. But, Adesanya has said he will fight Jones in 2021 at the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas.

Currently, neither Jones or Adesanya have fights booked. “Bones” has not fought since July of this year when he beat Thiago Santos by split-decision to defend the title. When he will fight next is to be seen, as he has hinted about waiting for the winner of Cormier-Miocic 3.

Adesanya, meanwhile, won the middleweight title last time out at UFC 243 in October where he TKO’d Robert Whittaker. “The Last Stylebender” is still undefeated in MMA.

Do you think we will ever see Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones fight?