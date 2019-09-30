Tyron Woodley: I’m A Nightmare For Kamaru Usman Every Day Of The Week

Spread the word!













At UFC 235 back in March, Tyron Woodley suffered a very disappointing loss to Kamaru Usman to lose his welterweight title. “The Chosen One” was dominated from the get-go and did not look like himself in there.

Although it was a dominating loss, Woodley is hoping he can get a rematch to prove that he can beat Usman, and he just didn’t show up that night.

“When you watch the Kamaru Usman fight, I don’t have to watch it. It was a silhouette of Tyron in the Octagon or something happened when I jumped up and stomped down, I think my spirit left my body,” Woodley said during a Q&A with fans in Vancouver (h/t MMA Fighting). “I can give him credit for what he did. He stayed focused, he executed but we all know that wasn’t Tyron Woodley.

“So I don’t have to go back and watch the film and say the chain wrestling [affected me]. I’m a Division I All-American [wrestler], not Division II. I’m not knocking that but it’s a way different level. When you think about striking, when you think about my resume, it’s not that he did something so great that I couldn’t keep up with. It’s just the fact that it’s one of those nights when you walk out there, everything feels perfect and you get close to your opponent and the battery pack is snatched out of your back. That’s really what I felt like.”

Woodley continued to talk about the fight and believes he is a terrible matchup for Usman. He even went on to say he is a “nightmare” for the Nigerian any day of the week.

“Kamaru Usman skill set wise on paper, I’m a nightmare for him every day of the week,” Woodley said. “What happened in the Octagon is one, I never make excuses. I walked into four world title fights with the weight of the world on my back, personal issues, injuries. I never healed from the injury before. But you guys never hear about that but the second I go out there and I fight and I’m not the characteristic Tyron Woodley that you see. Immediately it’s music that’s distracting me. It’s movies that’s distracting me.

“I’ve been doing this same thing forever, you guys just never hear about it.”

