Tyron Woodley Claims He’s Ready For Kamaru Usman Rematch In November

Spread the word!













The question remains – who will be the first challenger to Kamaru Usman’s reign as UFC welterweight champion?

Initially, it was expected that Colby Covington would get the nod. However, he’ll instead headline UFC Newark against Robbie Lawler. Now, the expectation is that the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren could be next in line, as the pair meet at UFC 239 this weekend (Sat. July 6, 2019).

However, Tyron Woodley just threw out an interesting possibility. “T-Wood” claims he’d be ready to rematch Usman, the many who defeated him for the 170-pound strap earlier this year, come November (via BJPenn.com):

“It looks like me and Usman are sitting out so maybe a rematch against Usman,” Woodley told TSN. “I should be ready for November if that’s when they want to do it, for sure. I would love to fight Usman in November. He said he would be open to it as well, so I’m excited to go out there and get my belt back.”

Woodley maintains he wasn’t himself at UFC 235 when he was bested by Usman, but vows to avenge that mistake with a second opportunity. Given how mashed up the welterweight title picture is at the moment, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibilities:

“We all know what I’m capable of,” Woodley said. “We all know Tyron Woodley when he’s at his best and we could see that wasn’t me that night. I just want to go out there and redeem myself, win in dominant fashion and get my belt back.

“Right now, who is Usman going to fight? Are we going to wait and see what happens between Colby and Robbie or Ben and Masvidal? I don’t know for sure, so I’m just going to play the ground, keep my ears low and see what’s going on.”

What do you think about Woodley possibly getting an immediate rematch with Usman next?