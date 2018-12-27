Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington & Kamaru Usman Trade Words Over Title Fight

Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington & Kamaru Usman took their verbal battle to the land of Twitter this week regarding who will get the next title shot.

This has been an interesting situation considering that Covington was supposed to fight for the strap next. That welterweight title fight against Woodley got nixed after it was planned for January at UFC 233. Now, with Woodley being cleared to return to full training there will likely be an answer as to who he’ll fight next. The belief is that he’ll fight at UFC 235 takes place on March 2.

The exchange of words between these fighters all started once Woodley blasted out the following tweet:

I asked my boss for one thing for Christmas! Didn’t see the bout agreement under my tree @ColbyCovMMA must have bitched out again! @ufc pic.twitter.com/dHmaRomFrT — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 26, 2018

Covington fired back with his own response by stating the UFC has never offered him a fight with Woodley. In fact, he thinks if Woodley fights Usman next then he’s “taking the easy way out.”

“Stop lying @TWooodley. You know @ufc never sent me anything. If they did, Id sign it live on @TMZ before the ink went dry dummy. Tell the truth. You have no power and you’re being a yes man. AGAIN. Go ahead and take the easy way out. Unlike you Im a man of my word.”

Stop lying @TWooodley. You know @ufc never sent me anything. If they did, Id sign it live on @TMZ before the ink went dry dummy. Tell the truth. You have no power and you’re being a yes man… AGAIN. Go ahead and take the easy way out. Unlike you Im a man of my word. pic.twitter.com/nh4qh2K9Pe — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 26, 2018

Past History

The UFC welterweight champ thinks the fact that Covington passed on the fight in September due to injury proves he doesn’t want the fight.

“You are a bitch! You were suppose to fight me in Sept and let Till nearly get killed. You are the easy way out. And talked all that shit and bitching out. Quit trying to call shots I’m the king. Go kiss the boss’ ass so I can kick your ass and retired the non sense .”

And this led to Covington responding by mocking Woodley for not being able to lock down any of the fights that he has pitched.

You are a bitch! You were suppose to fight me in Sept and let Till nearly get killed. You are the easy way out. And talked all that shit and bitching out. Quit trying to call shots I’m the king. Go kiss the boss’ ass so I can kick your ass and retired the non sense. https://t.co/abId2BQ13n — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 26, 2018

“Last shot I called got me to the White House. What shots have you ever called junior? GSP? Nate? Nick? Bisping? Nope. You don’t call shit. You love to cry a river to the media. But the moment @ufc says jump, you say how high! You’re no King @twooodley. You’re just a Cuck.”





Usman Speaks Up

Usman finally chimed in by bringing up how C ovington turned down a fight with Woodley in the fall and him in the past on several separate occasions.

“Shut your bi&ch a$$ Up coward. You ran from me 5 different times and counting… #UFC228 was your shot and your bi&ch a$$ ran from that. Now go sit the F&ck down and watch grown men work @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 @seanshelby.”