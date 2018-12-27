Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington & Kamaru Usman Trade Words Over Title Fight

By
Andrew Ravens
-
SHARE

Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington & Kamaru Usman took their verbal battle to the land of Twitter this week regarding who will get the next title shot.

This has been an interesting situation considering that Covington was supposed to fight for the strap next. That welterweight title fight against Woodley got nixed after it was planned for January at UFC 233. Now, with Woodley being cleared  to return to full training there will likely be an answer as to who he’ll fight next. The belief is that he’ll fight at UFC 235 takes place on March 2.

The exchange of words between these fighters all started once Woodley blasted out the following tweet:

Covington fired back with his own response by stating the UFC has never offered him a fight with Woodley. In fact, he thinks if Woodley fights Usman next then he’s “taking the easy way out.”

“Stop lying @TWooodley. You know @ufc never sent me anything. If they did, Id sign it live on @TMZ before the ink went dry dummy. Tell the truth. You have no power and you’re being a yes man. AGAIN. Go ahead and take the easy way out. Unlike you Im a man of my word.”

Past History

The UFC welterweight champ thinks the fact that Covington passed on the fight in September due to injury proves he doesn’t want the fight.

“You are a bitch! You were suppose to fight me in Sept and let Till nearly get killed. You are the easy way out. And talked all that shit and bitching out. Quit trying to call shots I’m the king. Go kiss the boss’ ass so I can kick your ass and retired the non sense.”

And this led to Covington responding by mocking Woodley for not being able to lock down any of the fights that he has pitched.

“Last shot I called got me to the White House. What shots have you ever called junior? GSP? Nate? Nick? Bisping? Nope. You don’t call shit. You love to cry a river to the media. But the moment @ufc says jump, you say how high! You’re no King @twooodley. You’re just a Cuck.”

Usman Speaks Up

Usman finally chimed in by bringing up how Covington turned down a fight with Woodley in the fall and him in the past on several separate occasions.

“Shut your bi&ch a$$ Up coward. You ran from me 5 different times and counting… #UFC228 was your shot and your bi&ch a$$ ran from that. Now go sit the F&ck down and watch grown men work @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 @seanshelby.”

NEXT: Jon Jones Apologizes To All UFC 232 Fighters Over Relocation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR