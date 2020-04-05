Tyron Woodley ‘Agreed To Terms’ For UFC 249 Fight, Waiting On Colby Covington

Spread the word!













It looks like we could still see Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley.

The pair were initially both receptive to the idea of facing each other on short notice as the main event of UFC London last month. However, it never came to fruition with the event eventually getting postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But with UFC 249 on April 18 now seemingly without a headliner as well, Woodley tried his luck again. He called for a fight with Covington and as per a post on Saturday, he gave his management team permission to make it happen.

“Just wanted you guys to know I’m in for #UFC249 I gave my management team executive permission to make it happen. Im training like a machine & ready to walk through someone! @uFC what’s the word? Colby in or not? Are you guys going to pull the trigger on this its 2wks away?”

Woodley’s management later revealed they spoke to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby and that it’s now on Covington accept the fight.

“@seanshelby and I spoke, it’s on Colby,” Malki Kawa wrote. “He’s up. Let’s see if we get a fight on the 18th.”

“We already agreed to terms with ufc. Now it’s all on colby,” Ibrahim Kawa added.

Covington and Woodley are heated rivals as well as former teammates. It looked like the pair would initially collide in 2018 when the latter was welterweight champion.

However, it never came to pass with Woodley eventually getting dethroned by Kamaru Usman in March last year.

Do you think we’ll see Covington vs. Woodley on April 18?