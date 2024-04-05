Tye Ruotolo taps out Aussie standout Izaak Michell to retain his welterweight title – ONE Fight Night 21 Highlights

Five months removed from his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title-winning performance against Magomed Abdulkadirov, Tye Ruotolo returned to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium set to defend his crown for the very first time.

Standing in his way of a sixth straight victory was Aussie newcomer and the No. 2 ranked 185-pound grappler per FloGrappling.com, Izaak Michell.

Ruotolo attempted to shoot in for a takedown right out of the gate, but Michell was able to use his strength and stuff the attempt with ease. Michell dropped down for his own takedown attempt, but Ruotolo aggressively sprawled before getting back to his feet and separating. Jockeying for position, Ruotolo exploded, forcing Michell to back up on defense, allowing the 21-year-old star to bring him down and immediately move into mount.

Attempting to defend, Michell gave up his back, allowing Ruotolo to cinch his arm under the chin and lock in a rear naked choke. Unable to break free, Michell had no choice, but to tap out seconds before the halfway point of the 10-round match.

Official Result: Tye Ruotolo def. Izaak Michell via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:43.

