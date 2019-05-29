Two More Fights Added To UFC 240 PPV Card In July

Spread the word!













Two more fights have been added to the UFC 240 pay-per-view (PPV). The action goes down from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta on July 27.

In the main event of the night, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his title against Frankie Edgar. Earlier today (Tues. May 28, 2019) the UFC announced that two more fights have been added to the card. A welterweight bout between Erik Koch and Kyle Stewart has been announced.

Also, a women’s flyweight contest between Lauren Murphy and Mara Romero Borella is set. Koch last fought back in January of 2018, dropping a unanimous decision to Bobby Green. As for Stewart, he lost his UFC debut back in January to Chance Rencountre, getting submitted in the first round.

Lauren Murphy last competed at UFC Fight Night 131 in June of last year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Sijara Eubanks. In Borella’s last fight, she defeated Taila Santos via split decision in February.

Check out the updated UFC 240 PPV card here: